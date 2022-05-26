Analysts Expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post sales of $21.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.28 million and the highest is $22.08 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year sales of $94.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.78 million to $100.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.69 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%.

RWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 130,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,629. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 16,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $210,833.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,940 shares of company stock worth $458,368.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

