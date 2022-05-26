Analysts Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CHEK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

CHEK stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

