Analysts Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.40 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $18.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $92.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 42.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CSWC. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 200,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 160.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock remained flat at $$22.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $539.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

