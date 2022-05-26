Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.