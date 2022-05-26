Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPH opened at $20.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.39.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.