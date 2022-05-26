Analysts Anticipate The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) to report $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COCO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 208,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

