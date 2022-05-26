Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,770.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

PPBI traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 301,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,077. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

