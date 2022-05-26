Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $953.48 million to $1.13 billion. Novavax posted sales of $298.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $4.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novavax.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The company had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Novavax by 56.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 2,699,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80.

Novavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.