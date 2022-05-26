Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) will post $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.81. MSCI reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $14.13 on Friday, reaching $430.93. The stock had a trading volume of 13,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,732. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.