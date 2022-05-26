Analysts Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.90 Million

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post sales of $121.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $122.10 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $125.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $506.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $515.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $525.75 million, with estimates ranging from $525.30 million to $526.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $561.14.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $14.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $375.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.66.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

