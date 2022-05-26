Analysts Anticipate Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Kiora Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kiora Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

