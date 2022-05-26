Analysts Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper also reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

NYSE:KDP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,845. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.13.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

