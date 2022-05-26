Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

