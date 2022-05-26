Analysts Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.52. DexCom posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $725.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Shares of DXCM traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.86. The stock had a trading volume of 34,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom has a 12 month low of $267.57 and a 12 month high of $659.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.27.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,189. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

