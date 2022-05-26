Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nishkama Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 108,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 91,909 shares in the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 76,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.32. 2,498,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,770. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.