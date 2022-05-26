Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.
Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.
Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
About Analog Devices (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
