Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans $0.76 Quarterly Dividend

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $162.32 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.52.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $2,951,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.