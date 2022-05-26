Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Critical Survey

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) and Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

33.4% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 67.7% of Sierra Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0.08% 53.73% 5.25% Sierra Oncology N/A -76.49% -69.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Oncology 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sierra Oncology has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.76%. Given Sierra Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Oncology is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amneal Pharmaceuticals and Sierra Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amneal Pharmaceuticals $2.09 billion 0.50 $10.62 million $0.02 171.50 Sierra Oncology $300,000.00 4,452.40 -$94.66 million ($6.77) -8.08

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Oncology. Sierra Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Sierra Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products with focus on central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers Emverm, a chewable tablet for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; Rytary to treat Parkinson's disease; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor. The company also develops SRA515, a selective bromodomain-containing protein 4 inhibitor; and SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1. It has the license agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize SRA141, a small molecule kinase inhibitor targeting Cdc7; AstraZeneca AB; and CRT Pioneer Fund LP. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.