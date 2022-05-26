AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is Navellier & Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.7% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.75. 20,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

