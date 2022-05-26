Amit Yoran Sells 5,911 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $282,841.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,435.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Amit Yoran sold 14,880 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $713,644.80.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Amit Yoran sold 1,400 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $66,752.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Amit Yoran sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $2,081,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Amit Yoran sold 100,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $6,244,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $502,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of Tenable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36.

Shares of TENB opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 23.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Tenable by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

