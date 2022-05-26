AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Sells $257,388.00 in Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The firm has a market cap of $951.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

