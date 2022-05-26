Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $27.03. 3,057,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,230. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

