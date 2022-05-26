American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

American Public Education stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 729,933 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Finally, 325 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 355,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

