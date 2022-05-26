American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 88,956 shares.The stock last traded at $189.99 and had previously closed at $189.68.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09.

American National Group ( NASDAQ:ANAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 39,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.15, for a total value of $7,385,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,127 shares of company stock worth $12,129,499. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in American National Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

