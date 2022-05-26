American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 458,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $4,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

