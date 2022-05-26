American International Group Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Littelfuse worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,229,000 after acquiring an additional 40,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,735.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

LFUS opened at $259.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.71 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.31 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

