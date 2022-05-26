American International Group Inc. Sells 1,355 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $74,859,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after buying an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after buying an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,577.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock worth $3,483,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

