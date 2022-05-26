American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Helen of Troy worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,094,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

HELE opened at $179.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $173.67 and a 12-month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.