American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American International Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG stock opened at $56.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

