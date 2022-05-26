American International Group Inc. Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brixmor Property Group worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,346,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 188,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,910,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,448 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 354,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.64 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.