American International Group Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 287,170 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $26,006,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $24,294,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 97,105 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $168.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.97 and its 200-day moving average is $191.30. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.47 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.37%.

Acuity Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.