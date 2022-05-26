American International Group Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Donaldson worth $12,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.35.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

