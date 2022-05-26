American International Group Inc. Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter worth $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 584,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $166.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.64.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

