American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397,006 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $232,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $37.64 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

