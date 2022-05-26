American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $113.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.98.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In related news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,364 shares of company stock worth $4,354,992. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $354,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,376,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,835,000 after buying an additional 1,826,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.