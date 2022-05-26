American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.26. 640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 5.09% of American Century Sustainable Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

