American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

AAT stock opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $328,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,792,364.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $18,247,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after purchasing an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

