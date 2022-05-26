Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $3.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,714. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.