Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$16.79 million and a PE ratio of 45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.23.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,555,195 shares in the company, valued at C$1,577,759.75.

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interests in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 704 square kilometers located in northeast of Smithers, British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 482 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

