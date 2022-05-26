alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.40 ($14.26) and last traded at €13.40 ($14.26). Approximately 13,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.52 ($14.38).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.50 ($18.62) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

