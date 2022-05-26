Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $3,300.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,329.84.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $2,116.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,506.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,693.65. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.