Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,329.84.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,116.10. 2,011,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,168. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,506.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,693.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

