Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,899,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 228,887 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,495,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $49.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,165.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,655. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,515.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,700.62.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

