Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $7.03. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,599 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

