Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
