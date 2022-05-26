Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0758 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 202,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

