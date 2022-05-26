Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $50.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APYRF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of APYRF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.