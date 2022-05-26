Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,325,000 after buying an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after buying an additional 563,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $16,736,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

