AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 236,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.02.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
