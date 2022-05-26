AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 236,736 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 606,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 139,967 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,317 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

