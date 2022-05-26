Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Allegiance Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

