ALL BEST ICO Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $17,936.18 and approximately $4,171.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,321.00 or 1.00094682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002074 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001768 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 868,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,147,304 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.