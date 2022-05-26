Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 10.1% on Earnings Beat

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.1% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $91.08 and last traded at $90.61. 476,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,258,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.31.

The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

