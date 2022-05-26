Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.89 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $11.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

